Mourners arrive in Akora Khattak to pay their respects to Maulana Samiul Haq

Mourners arrived in great numbers in Akora Khattak on Sunday to condole with the family of JUI-S head Maulana Samiul Haq, who was killed on November 2 at his home in Rawalpindi.

During the Quran khwani held for him at Darul Uloom Haqqania, strict security measures were taken, with policemen stationed around the building.

People appeared visibly upset and grief stricken at the Quran khwani.

His death is a great loss to Pakistan, said Ehsanul Haq, former joint chief of army staff. Among many others who came to condole with Haq’s family were PML-N leaders Mushahid Hussain and Irfan Siddiqui and Qaumi Watan Party Chairperson Aftab Sherpao.

JUI-S Central General Secretary Farooq Ahmed said Haq’s oldest son Hamidul Haq has been named his political successor.

His funeral on Saturday was attended by thousands of people, both politicians and ordinary men. Haq’s eldest son Hamidul Haq led the funeral prayers. KP Governor Shah Farman, KP CM Mahmood Khan, PTI leaders, senior PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq, former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Sahibzada Tariqulllah, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, Mufti Adnan Kakakhel, Ashraf Ali Thanvi, JI chief Sirajul Haq, Liaquat Baloch, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Allama Mohammad Ahmed Ludhyanvi and Jamatud Dawa head Hafiz Saeed attended the funeral.