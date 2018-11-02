Mobile phone services suspended in Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala

November 2, 2018

Photo: AFP

In light of the protests across the country, after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Aasia Bibi case, the government has suspended mobile phone services in some cities today (November 2).

In Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Gujranwala mobile phone services will be suspended from 8am to 8pm.

The Sindh government has ordered that all schools in Karachi remain closed today. In Punjab all schools will remain closed for the second day. The Islamabad and Rawalpindi Inter Board has postponed examinations.

To read about which roads are blocked and what routes to take, read our story

 
 
 

