Minister asks Punjab govt to compensate boy whose bananas were stolen by protesters

November 2, 2018




A 39-second video went viral on social media in which protesters can be seen stealing bananas from a young boy's donkey cart.

In the footage, it could be seen that the boy is trying to move his cart away from the protesters, but he was outnumbered.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary took notice and requested the Punjab government to compensate the boy.

Protests broke out across the country after the Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of a Christian woman Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

Roads are still blocked in several cities, cars were damaged and tyres were burnt.
 
 
 

