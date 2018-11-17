Man shoots dancer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for ‘breaking up with him’

A man shot a woman in Peshawar on Friday night for breaking up with him. The police have registered a case against the man, identified as Mussadaq, who is currently on the run.

The case was registered at the Kotwali police station by Jan Alam, who described himself as an almost brother to the woman, Sonia. She was a dancer by profession. On Friday night, Alam and Sonia went to the house of a man identified as Muhammad Zeeshan where Mussadaq and another man followed them and shot Sonia.

According to the report, Sonia was taken to Lady Reading Hospital but succumbed to her wounds.

Alam told the police that Musadaq and Sonia had a relationship but it ended a few days back, which is why Mussadaq killed her.

The body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem examination was conducted. The police are searching for the suspect.

There has been an increase in cases of violence against female artists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Twenty women have so far lost their lives due to intolerance toward their professions this year.