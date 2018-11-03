Man robs his neighbour to get his girlfriend a smartphone, gets caught anyway

November 3, 2018




A man was arrested on Saturday for looting his neighbour’s house in Gujranwala to get money to buy his girlfriend a smartphone. His cousin was also arrested.

The accused, Shahid, told SAMAA TV that his girlfriend wanted a smartphone. “She asked me three to four days ago to get her a phone. I told her that I will get one soon because I don't have a job,” he said.

He and his cousin Sarfaraz then looted a neighbour's house to get the money for his girlfriend's phone. They said that they were inspired by a Bollywood movie.

Related: The fast and the furious: Robbers loot a milk shop in Baldia Town in 37 seconds

Shahid stole his neighbour's phone during the robbery and gave it to his girlfriend. Unfortunately for him, the police were able to track the phone through the IMEI number and arrest him.

The CIA recovered Rs0.1 million, the mobile phone, a motorcycle and weapons from Shahid and Sarfaraz.
 
 
 

See Also

The fast and the furious: Robbers loot a milk shop in Baldia Town in 37 seconds

October 22, 2018 3:39 pm

Fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Gujranwala

October 21, 2018 3:41 pm

Man who posed as a traffic warden for 10 years arrested in Gujranwala

October 20, 2018 1:18 pm

Police arrest Gujranwala man who dismembered his wife

October 14, 2018 9:15 am

Samsung launches phone with four rear cameras for the ‘Instagram generation’

October 12, 2018 1:24 pm

Security guard killed during Faisalabad robbery attempt

October 8, 2018 2:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.