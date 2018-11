The Islamabad police arrested a drug dealer who allegedly supplied marijuana to educational institutions.

The men, identified as Bilal Ali, was arrested outside Quaid-e-Azam University, after a tip-off.

About 1,060 grams of marijuana were seized from him. The drugs were found in his bike’s pocket.

During the investigation, he confessed that he sold narcotics to students. An FIR has been filed against him.