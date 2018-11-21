Man arrested in Peshawar for sharing ‘objectionable’ pictures of a woman

A man was arrested from Peshawar on Wednesday for posting ‘objectionable’ pictures online of a female student of Peshawar University.

The accused has been identified as Raja Asim Javed. He is a resident of Rahim Kot, Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir. He is charged with being involved in unethical acts and posting objectionable pictures of the woman online.

She filed a complaint against him with the FIA Peshawar’s cyber crime circle. An FIR was registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and he has been arrested, confirmed FIA Director Qazi Hameed.