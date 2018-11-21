Man arrested in Peshawar for sharing ‘objectionable’ pictures of a woman

November 21, 2018

A man was arrested from Peshawar on Wednesday for posting ‘objectionable’ pictures online of a female student of Peshawar University.

The accused has been identified as Raja Asim Javed. He is a resident of Rahim Kot, Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir. He is charged with being involved in unethical acts and posting objectionable pictures of the woman online.

She filed a complaint against him with the FIA Peshawar’s cyber crime circle. An FIR was registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and he has been arrested, confirmed FIA Director Qazi Hameed.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan begins Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations with 21-gun salutes

November 21, 2018 9:33 am

Watch: Ministers carry the coffin of martyred Peshawar SP Tahir Dawar

November 15, 2018 5:33 pm

Today’s outlook: Nawaz to record statement in Al Azizia reference, earthquake jolts Peshawar

November 14, 2018 8:44 am

Watch Peshawar student confess to using world’s most addictive drug

November 13, 2018 1:36 pm

Man arrested for uploading objectionable pictures, videos of his wife on social media

November 11, 2018 9:26 pm

Peshawar’s students are using crystal meth to pass

November 11, 2018 8:32 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.