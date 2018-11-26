Mahira Miyanji wins UNDP award for promoting girls’ education in Lyari

November 26, 2018

Photo: Mahira Miyanji/Twitter

Mahira Miyanji, a social activist from Karachi, won the N-Peace network award for Untold Stories Pakistan. She is an advocate for girls’ education in Lyari.

N-Peace is a United Nations Development Programme Asia-Pacific flagship initiative founded in 2010 to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security. It is a network of peace advocates in Asia who are advancing the women, peace and security agenda through these awards.

She won the award after being voted for by both the public and judges. Around six women from Pakistan were nominated for the award.

Miyanji established the Woman Is A Nation (WIN) welfare organisation in 2013, a platform that provides free of charge education for 125 girls through a system of 12 volunteers. The programme has benefited more than 3,000 girls in Karachi so far.

She dedicated her award to the girls of Lyari who believe in the power of education.

“I started giving tuitions on my rooftop when I was in class 7 along with my sister,” she told SAMAA Digital. “In 2013, youngsters at a festival in Lahore inspired me to do something for my community.”

She discussed the idea with her teacher who gave her an empty storeroom as a space at a coaching centre to start her venture. “I found out that in 2013 that only 17% of girls in Lyari are educated.”

Miyanji said that there are numerous reasons for this — early marriages, financial issues, lack of interest and parents not giving permission are among a few.

Related: Pakistani women rights campaigner Salman Sufi wins Mother Teresa award

She wanted to help girls who are school drop outs or have never attended school. Her organisation set up a school for women to attend free of charge and she is working with political leaders to standardise free education for girls as well.

The activist had requested people to vote for her in September. She was nominated by her mentor and was surprised to received an email that she was shortlisted.

In 2015, she participated in the Emerging Young Women Congress Fellowship programme with the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies. She represented Pakistan at the ‘Beyond Girls Education Global Summit’ in 2017 as well. She has also won the Lyari Youth Icon Award and I Am Karachi Award.

 
 
 

See Also

Chinese consulate attack and the new Cold War

November 26, 2018 10:45 am

Water scarcity is the biggest threat to Pakistan’s economy: WEF report

November 25, 2018 11:22 pm

Indian minister declines Pakistan’s invite for Kartarpur ceremony

November 25, 2018 10:44 pm

Government approves policy for protection of country’s ‘vulnerable segments’

November 25, 2018 10:21 pm

Young woman married off to 40-year-old man on jirga’s order in Mardan

November 25, 2018 5:38 pm

Javeria Khan picked in ICC Women’s World T20 dream team

November 25, 2018 3:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.