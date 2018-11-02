Madrassa teacher arrested on charges of raping 10-year-old boy in Attock

The police arrested on Friday a teacher at a local madrassa on charges of raping a 10-year-old boy in the Formulli, Attock.

The victim’s mother said in her statement to the police that her son is a student of grade three. After school, he goes to a madrassa to learn the Holy Quran, located on the second floor of a mosque in the neighbourhood, she said.

On Thursday, the boy went to the madrassa as usual and came home crying. He told her that Qari Tanvir sexually abused him. The mother went to the teacher, who initially threatened her and later asked her to stay silent about the matter.

The incident took place in the Formulli area of Hazro tehsil, Attock district in Punjab.

The doctors confirmed that the child was raped when his mother took him to a hospital.

An FIR has been registered on behalf of the child’s mother based on the result of the medical report. Sections of rape, sodomy and kidnapping for the purpose of sexual assault are included in the report.