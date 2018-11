Three people, including an SHO, were shot dead after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in Muridke, Sheikhupura.

The attack occurred near Grand Trunk Road on Monday.

Lahore’s Rang Mahal SHO Zahid Mehmood was travelling in his vehicle when armed men attacked it. His driver and security guard were also killed.

The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

According to police sources, the attack could be a part of the ongoing rivalry between Rathor and Butt groups in the area.