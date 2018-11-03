Lahore police book TLP leaders, others for disturbing law and order

The Lahore police have registered 11 FIRs against 500 men, including Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri, under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance.

They were booked for disturbing the law and order situation, under sections 290 and 291.

The FIRs were lodged at the Race Course, Kot Lakhpat, Factory Area, Garhi Shaho and Shahdrah Town police stations.

On October 30, soon after the Supreme Court overturned Aasia Bibi’s death sentence and ordered her release, the TLP and religious groups took the streets to protest.

The sit-ins continued across the country for three days and ended on Friday (November 2) after the PTI-led government reached an agreement with the protesters.

According to the five-point agreement, the government will initiate the legal process to place Aasia Bibi’s name on the ECL and won’t object to the review petition filed by the litigants.

The government will immediately release all the protesters arrested on October 30 and after that, the agreement said. The TLP leaders will apologise for issuing ‘painful’ statements and hurting the sentiments of the people.