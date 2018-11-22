Lahore High Court petitioned to form larger bench to hear PM disqualification case

November 22, 2018

A petitioner seeking to have Prime Minister Imran Khan disqualified has requested the Lahore High Court to form a full bench to hear the case.

Advocate AK Dogar has filed the petition. In his petition, he has said that the premier had tried to destroy the political system when he and the PTI attacked parliament.

He has requested the court to disqualify him under Article 62-1 (g) of the Constitution, which refers to the premier not working against the integrity of the country or opposing the ideology of Pakistan.

Justice Shams Mahmood heard the petition on Thursday and forwarded the case file to the chief justice.

 
 
 

