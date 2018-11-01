Khursheed Shah wants the PM to say what’s going on, but not say it

The PPP’s Khursheed Shah chose to criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan a day after the PM became what was perhaps the first leader in power to directly shame protestors who were not accepting the Supreme Court’s decision to free Aasia bibi.

“You have spread fear in the world,” said Khursheed Shah on the floor of the National Assembly on Thursday. “The chief executive has spread fear.” He was critical of the prime minister going on a scheduled trip to China. “Come to parliament before going to China,” he said. “We need to get together to run this country.”

On Wednesday, in a landmark ruling, the judges of the Supreme Court overturned the death penalty for Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who was accused of blasphemy in a fruit filed in 2010. It became a high-profile case internationally. She had made a last attempt by filing an appeal, which she won. However, the right-wing Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan organised protests throughout the country shortly after the verdict was announced.

By the evening, the prime minister came on air to address the nation. He chose his words carefully to tell people that a small group of people would not be allowed to hijack the entire country. To this, Khursheed Shah said:

“Don’t use words that will ruin our image.” But then, in the same breath he went on to say: “Speak about what is really going on.”

Khursheed Shah then did a double-take and went on to do exactly what he said the PM had done: “If our institutions can’t function, anarchy will spread. We are talking about that fear.”

He then went on to say: “A politician’s words should not change. Stay true to your words and statements. The state of the country today, the government should at least hear these things. We don’t want to target the government. We’re not talking about their failure or attack them. We don’t want to fight with them. We want what is happening to be discussed and be heard.”

But he contradicted himself in the next sentence by saying: “This is not a debate. The opposition is taking up the point that the government should take up. Today’s situation is important.”

Shah and the PPP appeared to want a discussion on the floor of the house, which is televised, but did not want the prime minister to go on television to address the nation.

“The opposition wants to strengthen Pakistan’s state and its institutions. Our PM didn’t say that. Discuss the PM’s speech. He told the world what it’s like in Pakistan.”

He then went on to repeat exactly what the PM had said about wanting people to be able to go to work and children go to school, for transport not to stop.