Khursheed Shah occupied Hindu community’s land in Sukkur, PTI MNA tells SC

PPP leader Khursheed Shah has been accused of occupying the land of the Hindu community in Sukkur.

The accusations were made by PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani in the Supreme Court on Friday. He remarked that Shah is among the people who have occupied the land.

The court has summoned a detailed report on the Hindu community’s properties in Sindh. Sindh Additional Advocated General said that the standing committee, headed by the IG, has sent the complaints to relevant forums.

The chief justice said that there should be progress in such cases. “The Hindu community should be returned its land,” he remarked.

The top judge imposed a Rs25,000 fine on Sindh’s advocate general for his continuous absence. He has been directed to deposit the amount in dams fund. “There is no justification for getting another date for the hearing. This has become a culture now,” he remarked.

The hearing has been adjourned till December 4.