Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s Twitter account was suspended on govt’s request: officials

The Twitter account of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was suspended on the request of Pakistan’s government.

His account was suspended on Sunday.

We sent a request to Twitter that this account has been inciting hate and violence, two senior officials at the PTA told Reuters.

A second account was created on Sunday but it was also suspended.

In his speeches, Rizvi had criticised institutions and called for a rebellion against the state.

The Rizvi-led TLP held violent protests across the country over the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

For three days, the country’s highways and roads were blocked. The protests were called off after the government agreed to initiate legal proceedings to put Aasia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List.