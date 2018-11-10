KDA clears encroachments from parts of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar overnight

Using heavy machinery, the authority’s officials removed footpath and street encroachments in different blocks.The officials also removed illegal stores.When the encroachment drive reached furniture market, however, the police assigned to assist the teams began pursuing its own agenda. The police loaded tables and chairs into its mobile.The KMC has been conducting its anti-encroachment drive for the past six days. It is clearing Saddar of encroachments and illegal constructions on the orders of the Supreme Court.The operation was suspended on Friday and is expected to resume today (Saturday).