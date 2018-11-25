Kartarpur border opening is history in making, says Fawad Chaudhry

November 25, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has remarked that the opening of the Kartarpur border is history in the making.

He wrote on social media that Pakistan stands for peace in South Asia.

On Saturday, Pakistan invited Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Indian’s Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the corridor in Punjab’s Narowal city.

On November 22, Pakistan and India had agreed to open Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

India will build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the border with Pakistan.

The open corridor will give the pilgrims easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Kartarpur, Narowal. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak passed away on September 22, 1539.

 
 
 

