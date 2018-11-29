Kartarpur, austerity, housing scheme: PTI government shares progress report of first 100 days

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is sharing the progress report of its first 100 days in power at an event in Islamabad.

Imran Khan had announced an ambitious 100-day plan in May while campaigning for the July 25 general election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan walked to the stage with Strings’ Main Toh Dekhoonga playing the background. He started his speech saying that his wife, Bushra Begum, reminds him time and again that he is the prime minister. “The difference between man and animal is compassion. We have tried to form a policy to benefit the poor,” he said. Our education system doesn’t let people from lower classes progress in their careers. “People are able to improve their standard of living by attaining education.”

On health reforms, he said that there is a need to improve the quality of government hospitals. Their management system was affected policies of the previous governments.

Corruption has hindered Pakistan’s progress. “We didn’t even know how common corruption was. Even I didn’t know it.” He cannot progress until people are stopped from engaging in corruption practices. “NAB is not under us. It is an independent organisation. We are not responsible for the actions of NAB,” he said, adding that the accountability bureau can function better. NAB has a conviction rate of only 7%, he pointed out.

He said that an asset recovery unit was formed with the aim to sign MoUs with other countries for information sharing. “We have signed agreements with 26 countries. We signed a MoU with Switzerland today [Thursday].”

We have been unable to trace $11 billion undeclared money of Pakistani in foreign countries, he remarked. The government has been able to retrieve land worth Rs350 billion in anti-encroachment drives against the land mafia.

India and Bangladesh have gone to the International Monetary Fund only once. “Pakistan has gone to it 16 times,” he said. Pakistan needs to do four things for it to not seek IMF’s help; investment, exports, remittances and tax reforms.

He laid down the plan for poverty alleviation in the country. A body will be formed to deal with the issues such as housing, stunted growth, malnutrition among others.

The premier spoke in-depth about utilising livestock to benefit farmers. We need to rear cows and give money to farmers to do so, he remarked. Pakistan plans to form disease-free zones to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease. “We will venture into the field of shrimp farming too,” he said.

Finance Minister Asad Umar remarked that he will focus on three main points; what did we get, what have we done, where do we want to get.

He used a cricket analogy to explain the situation of Pakistan’s economy. “Think of it this way: Captain has won and toss and decided to bat. I have been sent as an opener, the wicket is green top and there are clouds above the sky. There is invariable bounce and the ball is swinging too.” The previous government had even stopped the money of the widows of Pakistan Steel Mills’ employees, he remarked. “This was their situation.”

The PM is willing to take a U-turn for the betterment of the nation, Umar remarked.

“It was very common in the past for parties to forget their manifesto, but we haven’t,” remarked PM Adviser Muhammad Shahzad Arbab while addressing a ceremony on Thursday. He said that the government has managed to achieve 18 of its 34 targets. “We have been working in a transparent manner.”

Arbab remarked that the government formed an assets recovery unit. “We worked with the British government to trace wealth of Pakistanis and formed a partnership to bring the money back.” The government worked on improving the local government systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

“We want the local government to benefit the people and the oppressed.” He remarked that village, tehsil and city councils will be made. “They will be given funds and made autonomous,” he said. PTI believes that every person has the right to justice. In this regard, the government has brought some legal reforms, Arbab said. “One of our targets is to form a National Tourism Board to promote tourism.” The details of the plan will be shared by all the provincial governments in their respective events on 100-day performance.

We are firm on our resolve to make South Punjab a separate province, he said.

The construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams will be completed on an emergency basis, he remarked.

Arbab said that the government is focusing on empowering the women too. “Women justice system action plan will allow women to get justice easily,” he said. The human rights ministry will raise awareness regarding inheritance rights for women.

Foreign policy

The previous government worked to strengthen the agenda of Pakistan’s neighbouring country, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “It didn’t even have a foreign minister for over 4 years.”

We decided to strengthen the foreign office by increasing communication and do functional diplomacy, he remarked. “We will form an advisory council comprising foreign policy experts.”

We held 16 multi-lateral discussions in 100 days. On the orders of the prime minister, we made a new foreign policy, he said. “Our first priority is to improve ties with the neighbouring countries. We told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah that we are ready to hear their concerns.”

He remarked: “We need peace in the region. We have a people-centric agenda. We want to bring investment to the country.” We need to have a peaceful relationship with Afghanistan and India to restore peace in the region. We continued our efforts to improve ties with India even after they cancelled a meeting with Sushma Swaraj. “Despite everything Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Kartarpur corridor yesterday.”

The progress is also available on its website: http://pm100days.pmo.gov.pk/