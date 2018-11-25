Karachi’s Sharae Faisal is getting a dedicated bike lane from Metropole to Malir Halt

In the first phase, the motorcycle lane till Karsaz Road has been completed.The government is working to make Sharae Faisal into a model street, just like any main thoroughfare abroad.The motorcycle lane has been marked on both tracks of the road. The traffic police will catch motorcyclists driving out of their lane and issue them a challan and fine.SAMAA TV spoke to some motorcyclists who lauded the initiative. It's for our own security, said one. Another said it is now up to motorcyclists to actually adhere to their own lane. They believe the move will help reduce the number of accidents.