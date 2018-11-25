Karachi’s Sharae Faisal is getting a dedicated bike lane from Metropole to Malir Halt

November 25, 2018




Karachi’s Sharae Faisal is getting a dedicated 20km motorcycle lane from Metropole to Malir Halt.

In the first phase, the motorcycle lane till Karsaz Road has been completed.

The government is working to make Sharae Faisal into a model street, just like any main thoroughfare abroad.

Related: What routes to take and avoid during IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

The motorcycle lane has been marked on both tracks of the road. The traffic police will catch motorcyclists driving out of their lane and issue them a challan and fine.

SAMAA TV spoke to some motorcyclists who lauded the initiative. It's for our own security, said one. Another said it is now up to motorcyclists to actually adhere to their own lane. They believe the move will help reduce the number of accidents.
 
 
 

See Also

Train service between Karachi, Peshawar to start in December

November 24, 2018 9:13 pm

Stalls, shops removed from over 5,000 plots in Karachi: KDA

November 24, 2018 6:16 pm

Families of policemen martyred in Chinese Consulate attack proud of their fallen sons

November 24, 2018 12:12 pm

NAB files references against former KDA DG, MPA

November 23, 2018 4:58 pm

Guard’s quick thinking saves 17 lives during Chinese Consulate attack

November 23, 2018 4:02 pm

Watch: Guard barricades Chinese Consulate’s gate during Karachi attack

November 23, 2018 2:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Mahim Maher

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.