Karachi’s anti-encroachment operation comes to a screeching halt on the fifth day

According to the sources, the KMC did not continue with the operation as it's Friday. It will resume on Saturday.The traders and shopkeepers were seen removing the debris from outside their shops. Some of the encroachers have once again set up their stalls on the footpaths. They demanded that the government should provide them with an alternate area to carry out their business.Some even demanded space at the Parking Plaza to set up their shops.Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar promised to provide them with space at another location, however, he did not specify how long the process will take.The members of Sindh Assembly told SAMAA TV that they support the anti-encroachment drive, but those affected should be facilitated by the government. Others, however, said that the traders should not be troubled in the process.The residents of Karachi, who travel to Saddar every day, said that they are happy because there is more space on the roads now.