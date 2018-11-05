Karachiites will have to wait till December for winters

November 5, 2018

All those anxiously waiting for winters in Karachi, will have to wait a month more.

 According to the Met department, winters will arrive in December and the weather is likely to remain dry for the next 25 days.

“Cold breeze is blowing in the city in the morning and at night. The winter gradually comes as the temperature decreases,” said Met Director General Abdur Rasheed.

He told SAMAA TV that the minimum temperature on Monday in Karachi was recorded at 18 degrees. A few days earlier it was 25 to 26 degrees, he said.

Related: Pakistan receives its first wave of cold weather

“Dry winds are coming from the north and north-east,” he said. “The dry and cold weather is causing skin diseases and flu.”

In case of fog and frost, dryness will decrease as the humidity in the air increases, he said.

 
 
 

See Also

Over 25 wood warehouses catch fire along Super Highway in Karachi

November 4, 2018 3:08 pm

Karachi’s clock towers are stuck in time

November 4, 2018 11:10 am

Sindh govt lifts ban on pillion riding in Karachi

November 3, 2018 8:36 pm

Despite stumbling blocks, Fakhre Alam becomes first Pakistani to fly the world solo

November 3, 2018 4:15 pm

Pakistan receives its first wave of cold weather

November 3, 2018 1:54 pm

Eight killed, 19 injured in road accident in Khuzdar

November 3, 2018 12:36 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Swat Swag

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.