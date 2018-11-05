Karachiites will have to wait till December for winters

All those anxiously waiting for winters in Karachi, will have to wait a month more.

According to the Met department, winters will arrive in December and the weather is likely to remain dry for the next 25 days.

“Cold breeze is blowing in the city in the morning and at night. The winter gradually comes as the temperature decreases,” said Met Director General Abdur Rasheed.

He told SAMAA TV that the minimum temperature on Monday in Karachi was recorded at 18 degrees. A few days earlier it was 25 to 26 degrees, he said.

“Dry winds are coming from the north and north-east,” he said. “The dry and cold weather is causing skin diseases and flu.”

In case of fog and frost, dryness will decrease as the humidity in the air increases, he said.