Karachi hit by chillier weather after rain in Quetta

Different areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, experienced light rain, which in turn has made weather in Karachi chillier.

The weather is likely to remain dry and cold in the city. The minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature can go up to 32 to 34 degree Celsius.

Meteorological Department Karachi Director General Abdur Rasheed said that temperatures in the city will drop if the temperature in Quetta does too. “If the winds blow in from Balochistan and the province experiences snowfall, Karachi will experience colder weather,” he said.

“Winters will formally arrive in December but the weather in Karachi has already turned chilly,” he added.

Related: Winds from Kandahar turn Karachi weather chilly

According to the Met department, Quetta, Kalat, Zhob and Makran divisions are experiencing light rain sporadically. Up to 2mm of rainfall was recorded in Quetta and 1mm in Turbat.

Due to chilly winds, the intensity of cold has increased. The temperature fell to 2 degrees Celsius in Quetta and Kalat.

More rainfall is expected in some areas of northern Balochistan and it is likely to snow in the mountains in the upper areas of the province.