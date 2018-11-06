Karachi gets its own anti-riot force to deal with protests

The officers will not have any weapons, they will be equipped with tools to stop stone pelting and baton-charge in protests. “Currently, the task force comprises 350 people, but it will be increased to 1,000,” said Karachi AIG Amir Shaikh.About 100 officers will be appointed in districts South and West each, and 150 in District East.The task force has been formed days after protests erupted across the country against the Supreme Court’s decision of acquitting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, in a blasphemy case. The government also set up a hotline for complaints against people who were involved in arson and property damage.Last year, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal had suggested forming the anti-riot force in Islamabad after Faizabad sit-ins to ensure the security of the capital. However, no action was taken. Thousands of protesters had taken to the streets in Islamabad to demand the resignation of former federal law minister Zahid Hamid over an amendment to the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood) clause.