Karachi food poisoning: Sindh government takes charge after deceased’s family complains of inaction

November 18, 2018

Sindh government swung into action after the parents of children who died after alleged food poisoning in Karachi complained that the government has done nothing for them.

On November 11, four-year-old Ahmad and one-and-an-half-year-old Muhammad died after eating ‘unhygienic food’ at Arizona grill – a restaurant in Karachi’s DHA.

The mother and both the children ate food at the restaurant and bought toffees from kids play area at Seaview, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

“The Sindh chief minister has not taken any action. The health and food ministers haven’t either,” said the father. “If the PM takes an action, then the machinery will start working otherwise Sindh government has taken no action.”

He was addressing the media on Saturday night. Prime Minister Imran Khan should play his part in the investigation, said the children’s maternal grandfather Muhammad Farooq.

Following this, Sindh Information Adviser Murtaza Wahab went to their house and assured them that investigation will be completed soon.

“Once we get the reports and the samples, we will share it with everyone,” Wahab said.

 
 
 

