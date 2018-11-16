Karachi eatery owner accepts purchasing meat three years ago 

The owner of a Karachi eatery has accepted that he imported meat from Dubai three years ago.

Nadeem Raja, who is the owner of Arizona Grill, remarked that he stored the meat and forgot about it. He said that the meat was meant for another restaurant in DHA, which never opened.

“I asked my employees why didn’t they dispose of the expired meat,” he remarked.

On Tuesday, the Sindh Food Authority had found expired meat from the inventory of a sealed restaurant. The authority conducted the raid following the death of minor brothers, who ate ‘unhygienic food’ at the restaurant.

The food authority and the police found a Suzuki pickup being loaded with food items, such as imported meat packages and juice. However, the meat had expired three years ago.

Over 80 kilogrammes of rotten meat, hundreds of expired squash (juice) bottles were confiscated.

Ahmed and Mohammad died on Saturday night after eating food from two places – Arizona Grill and Chunky Monkey. They ate candy floss at Chunky Monkey and went to Arizona Grill in Zamzama for dinner with their mother.

Imported meat served at restaurants in Karachi is never checked for quality because the testing labs of the Animal Quarantine Department (AQD) are not working due to lack of funds.

“The annual budget for the laboratory is only Rs2 million and the official value of a single test is set at Rs75, so it is not possible to conduct the tests, ” said Animal Quarantine Department Director Muhammad Illyas.

The department only has data of how much meat was imported in the country since 2017, because before that the Customs department handled the issue. It hasn’t been able to conduct tests since 2017 because it doesn’t have enough money.