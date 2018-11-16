Karachi anti-encroachment drive: People whose shops were demolished will be allotted space in Parking Plaza

November 16, 2018

As many as 150 shopkeepers, whose shops were razed during an anti-encroachment operation around Karachi’s Empress Market, will be given shops in Saddar’s Parking Plaza in the first phase.

The shopkeepers will be given shops in three phases, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani decided on Friday. They will get place in nearest KMC markets in the second phase. The government will give shopkeepers land to build shops in the third phase.

The authorities have also decided to remove encroachments from drains, footpaths, parks, and roundabouts.

An anti-encroachment operation will soon be launched in areas around MA Jinnah Road, Aram Bagh, Jama Cloth Market, Khori Garde, and Lee Market.

Later, the mayor and the commissioner visited the Parking Plaza.

Akhtar said that the local government will soon start cleaning work in the Parking Plaza.

 
 
 

