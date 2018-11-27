Justice should be non-discriminatory and fair, says CJ

Pakistan’s top judge said that justice should always be non-discriminatory and fair.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who is currently in London to raise funds for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam, was speaking to the media early Tuesday morning.

He remarked that there are no biases in the Supreme Court. Judges do not see the person in front of the court, they are only concerned about facts and evidence, he said.

The chief justice said that the legal reforms bill is ready and the pending money laundering cases will be taken to their logical conclusion. Model courts are being established too. He remarked that there is scope for improvement in the NAB rules.

Related: The CJ wants the pre-paid mobile card tax to be re-imposed and the money to go to the dam fund

On money laundering, he remarked: “A protocol has been signed with the United Kingdom to get information on the properties owned by Pakistanis there.” At least 15 people are currently being investigated while seven appeared in court, he said.

The top judge justice said that a team has been formed with the governor of State Bank to bring back the money. The governor will submit a report next month.