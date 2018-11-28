Justice Athar Minallah takes oath as Islamabad High Court CJ



Justice Athar Minallah took oath as the chief justice of Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

He is the third chief justice of the IHC since it was established in January 2011.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad. Federal ministers, parliamentarians and judges attended the ceremony.

Former CJ Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi retired on Tuesday after attaining the age of superannuation.

On November 14, Justice Minallah was notified as the next chief justice of the high court. President Arif Alvi had approved his appointment. Minallah’s name was recommended by a judicial commission, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, on November 1.