JUI-S calls for countrywide strike on Friday

November 5, 2018

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq group has announced a countrywide strike on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Darul Uloom Haqqania on Monday, JUI-S leader and Samiul Haq’s son, Maulana Hamidul Haq, demanded that his father’s killers should be hanged in public.

We are waiting for the murder investigation to progress, said Hamidul Haq, adding that the all-parties conference will decide a strategy if they feel that the investigation is lacking.

The investigation agencies have decided to conduct a forensic test of Haq’s secretary Ahmed Shah, his driver and servant’s cellular data. The data has been sent to Lahore. The investigators have restricted their movement.

Maulana Samiul Haq’s brother Maulana Anwarul Haq has been made the new head of Darul Uloom Haqqania. The decision was taken by the close friends of Maulana Samiul Haq.

 
 
 

