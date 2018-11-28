Judge issues arrest warrants for Dr Shahid Masood in mobile snatching case

A district and sessions judge issued on Wednesday arrest warrants for anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood in a mobile phone snatching case.

The judge also rejected Masood’s pre-arrest bail. An FIR against the anchorperson was lodged in Islamabad’s Ramna police station on the complaint of a journalist.

In his application, the journalist said that Masood snatched his cell phone and deleted all his data without his consent at the Islamabad High Court a few days ago.

The journalist said that the anchorperson used abusive language against him and warned him of dire consequences. The anchorperson is currently in the FIA’s custody in the PTV corruption case.

Masood was arrested on November 23 and is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.