Judge calls for 30-minute break in Al Azizia hearing because of a pesky fly

November 15, 2018

The trial of the Al Azizia reference at an accountability court in Islamabad was disrupted by a fly for the second day on Thursday.

This time it was Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris who was irritated by the pest. A 30-minute break was called so that the courtroom could be sprayed with insect repellent.

Related: Nawaz says he is not the most ‘influential’ member of his family as he didn’t hold any official post from 1999 to 2013

Haris complained about the fly and requested the court to call a break so they could all have a cup of tea while the courtroom was being sprayed.

Nawaz submitted answers to 47 questions in the court on Thursday. He also answered some questions while at the rostrum. He has been summoned again at 2pm for some follow up questions.

 
 
 

