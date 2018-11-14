Journalists, civil society activists protest against reporter’s arrest

Journalists and civil society activists held a protest outside Karachi Press Club against the arrest of journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry.

Nasrullah Chaudhry, a journalist with Urdu daily Nai Baat, was arrested on November 10 from his residence in Garden.

An anti-terrorism court has sent him on a 5-day judicial remand. He was produced before a court with a piece of cloth on his face on Wednesday.

The Counter Terrorism Department has claimed that it recovered banned literature from his possession and he is a close aide of an Al-Qaeda terrorist.

However, the journalist bodies have rejected the CTD’s claims. They said that Nasrullah Chaudhry was arrested a day after an alleged raid on the Karachi Press Club and his arrest is an attempt to silence the journalist community.