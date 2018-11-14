Journalist Nasarullah sent to jail on 5-day judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court has sent the Journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry to jail on a five-day judicial remand.

The court ordered the investigation officer to conduct inquiry according to the law.

Chaudhry, who works for a daily Urdu newspaper Nai Baat, was brought to the court with handcuffed and a piece of cloth hiding his face.

When the journalists present at the court hearing objected to the way Nasrullah was produced before the court, the investigating officer said that he did not know who put the cloth on the journalist’s face.

On Monday, Chaudhry’s wife had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court for the safe recovery of her husband. Men in plainclothes raided our residence in Karachi’s Garden East, Ghulam Fatima said in her petition.

After searching our flat, they took Nasrullah with them to his father’s flat. He lives in the same apartment complex and the law enforcers searched their residence too, she said.

Fatima said she has not been informed about the whereabouts of her husband and feels that her husband’s life is in danger.

CPJ expresses concerns over Nasrullah’s detention

The Committee to Protect Journalists has expressed concerns about the detention of journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry.

“CPJ is concerned about the detention of Journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry on vague terrorism accusations by Pakistani police, especially after the raid on Karachi Press Club last week. Pakistani authorities must stop intimidating the press” said Steven Butler, CPJ Asia Program Coordinator.