It would be a joke to make Shehbaz Public Accounts Committee head: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif will not be appointed chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee at any cost.

“It would be a joke to make someone who is facing corruption charges the chairperson,” he said while speaking to journalists on Friday.

The PAC is responsible for examining the funds granted by parliament for government expenditures.

The government and the opposition cannot decide who should head the PAC because of which legislative work has come to a halt in the National Assembly.

Opposition parties want the PAC chairmanship and have submitted the name of NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz for it. The PTI is hesitant to give them the post as its leaders think that the opposition cannot review the projects as they authorised and executed them during their own tenures in government.

The law does not bind the government to give the chairmanship to the opposition. However, it has been a parliamentary practice for the last 10 years to offer the post to an opposition member to ensure transparency.

PM Khan remarked that NAB is involved in smaller cases and it is affecting its performance.

Regarding his trip to China, he said that it was more successful than he had anticipated. No previous premier has achieved the success we did during the official visit to China, he remarked. The prime minister said that the details of the agreements with China cannot be made public just yet.

He reiterated his resolve to bring back the country’s looted wealth. “We have signed agreements with different countries,” he said. PM Khan remarked that the government has traced assets worth $15 billion in Dubai.

He said that the orders of the Supreme Court will be implemented.