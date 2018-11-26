Islamabad police issue driving licence to a transgender person for the first time

Ali Laila has become the first transgender person to be issued a licence by the Islamabad traffic police.

Laila cleared her driving test after which she was issued her licence. IG Mohammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan met Laila on Monday.

According to the Islamabad traffic police, the policeman listened to the concerns of the transgender community. He remarked that their problems will be solved on priority basis.

“This is a first time a transgender person has been issued a licence in Pakistan,” the police said in a social media post.