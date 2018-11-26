Islamabad police issue driving licence to a transgender person for the first time

November 26, 2018

Photo: Islamabad Traffic Police/Facebook

Ali Laila has become the first transgender person to be issued a licence by the Islamabad traffic police.

Laila cleared her driving test after which she was issued her licence. IG Mohammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan met Laila on Monday.

According to the Islamabad traffic police, the policeman listened to the concerns of the transgender community. He remarked that their problems will be solved on priority basis.

“This is a first time a transgender person has been issued a licence in Pakistan,” the police said in a social media post.

 
 
 

See Also

Report crime to Sindh police at new 9110 text service

September 20, 2018 4:54 pm

500 transgender people have been killed in Pakistan since 2015, SC told

September 12, 2018 12:40 pm

Punjab, Sindh, KP get new IGs

September 8, 2018 12:23 am

Transgender community says faced pushback in the general election

July 27, 2018 12:34 am

Men kill transgender person for resisting harassment

July 20, 2018 9:03 am

Being an American diplomat doesn’t give him licence to kill our people: judge

April 18, 2018 1:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.