The Islamabad police have arrested an Azerbaijani national for her alleged involvement in drug peddling and human smuggling, the capital police said Saturday.

A team of Secretariat police stopped Abiyeva Solmaz during snap checking and seized 1050 grams of heroin from her purse, the police said.

During the preliminary investigation, the police came to know that she was wanted by Interpol France in connection with human smuggling.

Her visa had expired in April.