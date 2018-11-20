Islamabad commissioner replaces Tahir Dawar JIT head over unsatisfactory performance

November 20, 2018

The Islamabad chief commission has changed the head of the JIT formed to investigate the kidnapping and murder of Peshawar rural zone’s SP Tahir Khan Dawar.

Dawar was kidnapped from Islamabad on October 26 and his body was found in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on November 13.

The commissioner was unhappy with SP Operations Gulfam Nasir’s performance as the head of the joint investigation team. DIG Operations Faisal Raja will now head the team.

SDPO Shalimar, members of the ISI, MI and CID were included in the JIT as is the practice.

In its first meeting, the JIT had decided to re-investigate the kidnapping. The investigators have already sought access to CCTV footage in Islamabad. The JIT will submit its report within the next 45 days.

 
 
 

