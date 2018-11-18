Is Maryam Nawaz thinking of re-entering politics?

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has almost disappeared from the political sphere since her release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Maryam started to actively tweet about different issues before the July 25 general election. However, she was rendered ineligible for the polls after her conviction in the Avenfield properties case.

However, it is expected she will make a comeback soon. Maryam and her father, Nawaz Sharif, went to meet PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at the NAB office on Saturday night. They were accompanied by Hamza Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz and other family members.

The meeting lasted for one-and-a-half-hour. According to sources, Shehbaz encouraged his niece to re-enter politics. He expressed desire to meet his grandsons in the next meeting.

Related: Nawaz wants Maryam to leave Pakistan, sit silently: Najam Sethi

On November 13, political analyst Najam Sethi said that Nawaz Sharif wants a way out for his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his silence could be a strategy to rescue his political heir. “Mian sahib wants cases against Maryam Nawaz to be finished,” said Sethi. “He wants Maryam Nawaz to leave Pakistan and sit silently.”

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been silent since their release from Adiala jail. They were sentenced to 10 and 7 years in jail respectively by an accountability court in Avenfield properties case in July this year.

Najam Sethi said that Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in NAB’s custody in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam and Ramzan sugar mills case, is in trouble because he declined to sideline his brother.

“He was told to sideline his brother, but Shehbaz Sharif said ‘I am nothing without my brother’,” Sethi said.

Reporting by Arif Malik.