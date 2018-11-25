Indian minister declines Pakistan’s invite for Kartarpur ceremony

An Indian minister has declined Pakistan’s invitation to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28.

India’s Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he cannot attend the event until the violence along the LoC comes to a halt.

In a letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said that he must “most reluctantly regret his inability to be present”.

“I hope the Prime Minister [Imran Khan] will understand that under these circumstances it will not be possible for me to be present in Pakistan on this historic occasion, despite the fact that paying my respects at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib has always been my cherished dream which will hopefully be fulfilled once these hostilities and killings are stopped,” he said.

On the other hand, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will participate in the event. “I look forward to meeting you on this historic occasion. My application for permission to attend is now lodged with MEA,” Sidhu responded to the Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On Saturday, Pakistan invited Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Indian’s Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28. Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the corridor in Punjab’s Narowal city.

Swaraj, in a reply letter, said that she won’t be able to come. However, she confirmed sending two ministers, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, for the event.

Qureshi welcomes India’s ‘positive response’

Qureshi welcomed the decision of the Indian government to send two of its ministers to attend the Kartarpur ceremony.

He said that India responded positively to Pakistan’s initiative to bring the Sikh community closer. Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked that Pakistan has won the hearts of millions of Sikhs with a single, but significant step.

On November 22, Pakistan and India had agreed to open Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

India will build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the border with Pakistan.

The open corridor will give the pilgrims easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Kartarpur, Narowal. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak passed away on September 22, 1539.