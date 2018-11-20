In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Karachi

Another grueling case of violence against women emerged on Tuesday, after a woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws, succumbed to her injuries.

Salma was seeking treatment at Civil Hospital, Karachi. Her family accused the in-laws of dousing her in oil and then setting her on fire on Sunday. She had received 75% burn wounds.

Her family said that she was regularly tortured by her in-laws and they even tried to poison her.

Salma’s parents have appealed to the government and the chief justice to take the culprits to task.

On February 19, a woman was allegedly burned by her in-laws over a petty issue in Kasur. The outraged in-laws of the woman allegedly set her on fire following a dispute.

The woman was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition. The parents of the woman said the local police was informed about the incident, however, no prompt action was taken.