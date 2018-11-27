In grief, Orakzai market stops in time

November 27, 2018

This photo is of Orakzai district’s Kalaya bazaar where a bomb blast killed over 33 people. Photo credit: Khalidur Rehman for SAMAA

The grief, pain and trauma of the bomb blast at Orakzai’s Kalaya market is so great that people have been unable to bring themselves to start cleaning up.

It has been three days since the powerful explosion killed at least 33 people and injured a staggering 50 others Friday. Thirty-one people are being treated in Kohat hospitals, and three people have been admitted in Peshawar.

Very few people come here. The shopkeepers who lost loved ones are in mourning and others, who were given no time to mourn, at the bedsides of those who were wounded and injured.

No one has had the energy or heart to remove the burnt carcasses of cars and motorcycles. The shops are closed. The administration has not done anything to clean up, people say.

As predicted, the security in Kalaya and its surrounding areas has tightened. The FC have set up check posts at the entrance and exit points. People who cannot prove any immediate connection have been restricted from entering the bazaar.

 
 
 

