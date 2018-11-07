In four years, 107 people have died due to dengue, 148 due to Congo virus: report

Reports on the number of dengue and Congo virus cases in the past four years were presented before the National Assembly Wednesday morning.

From 2015 till today, 51,764 people infected with dengue in the country of whom 107 people have died.

The most cases — 28,298 — were reported in Khyber Pakhunkhwa, while 10,447 cases were reported in Sindh and 6,058 in Punjab. Islamabad reported 3,930 cases of dengue while Balochistan reported 1,965.

The Congo virus on the other hand, has infected 613 people in the same time period. Of these people, 148 died due to the disease.

Balochistan was the most affected by the virus, as 424 were infected. In Sindh 63 cases were reported while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each reported 51 cases. Thirteen cases were reported in Islamabad and five in FATA.

Dengue is transmitted via mosquitoes carrying the disease while the Congo virus is spread through ticks on animals.