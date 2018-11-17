Imran Khan to visit UAE on Nov 18, expected to return with economic assistance package

November 17, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be setting off for the United Arab Emirates on a one-day state visit on November 18. He is expected to return with news of economic assistance for the country. 

The premier is scheduled to meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is expected to meet other high-profile officials as well.

Pakistan is expected a get a package from the UAE government to help it with the economic crisis. This is PM Khan’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office.

Related: PM Imran Khan to visit Malaysia on Nov 21

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is already in the Abu Dhabi to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum where efforts to bring peace to the region were discussed.

He met UAE Foreign Minister Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayad Al Nahyan on Saturday. The two discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest.

 
 
 

