IMF loans put burden on people, we don’t want to take a big loan: PM Khan

The conditionality of the International Monetary Fund’s loans put a lot of burden on the people, said PM Imran Khan.

“We don’t want to take a big loan as the last thing we want is to put more burden on the people,” he said while speaking to media representatives from China.

The reform programme implemented by the PTI government in a tough one, he remarked. “It will help strengthen institutions and improve governance.”

Khan will be travelling to China on Wednesday, and meet the Chinese president and prime minister.

Related: The IMF loan won’t solve all of Pakistan’s problems

He shared that he looks forward to learning from Chinese experience in alleviating poverty, improving exports, agriculture, fisheries and textiles.

“Pakistan needs to start exporting,” the premier said, adding “we are hoping we export more value-added products.” President Xi has “enabled us to exhibit items we can export” at the Shanghai Expo, he said.

Khan remarked that the Chinese model of development is very different and unique. “The western countries focused on the market forces, but China brought about government-driven development.”

The governments which come into power focus on five years, but this distorts the development process, he remarked. “You need a long time development plan,” he said.

When asked about the partnerships between the two countries, Khan said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was going to bring about development in stages.

“The first stage was building a road, the second was constructing Gwadar port.” The next phase is seeking investment for different projects. “The government will set up many industrial zones with the help of China, but we want investment in projects of the social sector, including affordable housing,” he added.