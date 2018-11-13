If you don’t want to pay for water, shut down your operations: CJ to mineral water companies

The federal and provincial governments have agreed upon a price of Rs1 per litre of water for bottled water companies, but the companies say they want to pay Rs0.25 per litre. The Supreme Court ordered that whichever company isn’t okay with this price should shut down its operations.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that you can’t bottle ground water and call it mineral water.

You took billions worth of water for free, he told representatives of the private mineral water companies.

One representative, Mohammad Ghazi Akhtar, said the country will forever remember the chief justice for his water-related orders. There should be an appropriate price set, he argued.

The truth is, these companies should be shut down, said Justice Nisar. “Should the public be made to drink dirty water?” he questioned. We have seen the report on the water quality of these private companies, he added. He asked whether it was the companies’ right to use groundwater for free.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed that the companies seem to have an issue with paying Rs1 on a one litre bottle that sells for Rs55. The money earned through this will be spent on the water, he said.

The mineral water company representative explained to the court that they add minerals to the groundwater they extract. Boiling the water removes the calcium and Rs5 worth of minerals are added per litre, he said.

From your statements, it seems like you don’t want to give but take Rs1 per bottle, observed the chief justice.

Akhtar said that the greatest cause of death for young children is drinking dirty water. We are giving them clean water to drink, he argued. He requested the court not to give such a harsh order.

We can’t pay Rs2 billion but a rate of Rs400,000 per cusec seems doable, he said.

Stop worrying about the people of the country, they’ll drink boiled water, said Justice Nisar. Whichever company doesn’t accept the rate should close its operations, he ordered.

Dr Ahsan Siddiqui, a scientist who heads the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority’s hygiene committee, said that private water companies don’t know how to test water. They’re dumping harmful water back into the ground, he informed the court.

Akhtar offered to let Dr Siddiqui come see their laboratories.

We don’t have any enmity with these private water companies, explained Dr Siddiqui. He said that water should be treated before being dumped.

The WASA director general said no companies have come to his authority to obtain environmental safety certificates.

The chief justice said he wants to know the process through which the water is bottled, starting with it being drawn from the ground.

If you don’t solve the water issue today, you won’t be spared later, he cautioned.

Dr Siddiqui said that after being filtered, water from the Indus River is better than mineral water.

Justice Nisar said that the court will have all the companies’ accounts audited. He also said that their water should be investigated.