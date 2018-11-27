IDEAS 2018: Your guide to routes in Karachi

The traffic police have issued a traffic plan for the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018, which kicks off in Karachi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it.

More than 300 traffic police officers have been deployed for the expo. University Road will be open for traffic throughout the four-day exhibition. However, the route from Hassan Square to the National Stadium has been closed for traffic.

The roads from Dalmia to Karsaz and New Town will remain open, but the Hassan Square Flyover will be closed. Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted towards University Road. To avoid traffic, you can use Sharae Pakistan, Sharae Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road or Shaheed-e-Millat.

Heavy traffic will not be allowed on the route from Nipa to Millennium Mall and Karsaz to Hassan Square. Parking around the Expo Centre is not allowed and residents of the area will only be allowed to enter by showing their ID cards.

The four-day event, at the Expo Centre in Karachi, is exclusively for trade visitors and official defence delegates. It showcases the latest technology in defence equipment.

This year, a delegation from the United States is also expected to participate in the event. Brigadier Waheed Mumtaz, director of coordination, said that Russian two fighter jets will be on display at IDEAS 2018. He also confirmed that a special American delegation will attend the exhibition.

There will be 262 high-level delegations from 51 countries attending the event and 522 exhibitors stalls will be set up. China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordon, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, and the US are establishing their exclusive country pavilions at the expo.