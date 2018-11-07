Husband kills wife outside courtroom in Swat for filing for separation

November 7, 2018

A man stabbed his wife to death at a district court in Mingora, Swat for filing for separation. 

Thirty-five-year-old Uzma was sitting outside the courtroom waiting for her hearing when her husband, Muhammad Arif, attacked her with a knife.

Related: Explainer: Swat emerges from 11 years of terror

Her body has been transferred to the Saidu Shareef Hospital for a postmortem examination. Arif was arrested immediately after the attack. A case has been registered against him.

The district bar association has gone on a strike to protest the lack of security at the court.

 
 
 

See Also

Snow turns Pakistan’s Swat into winter wonderland—in pictures

November 4, 2018 10:55 pm

14 preschoolers in China injured by woman wielding a knife

October 26, 2018 12:02 pm

Explainer: Swat emerges from 11 years of terror

October 25, 2018 8:59 pm

Why KP’s Shangla invented a new way to bury the dead

October 19, 2018 10:40 pm

A Swat school where war orphans unlearn hatred

October 13, 2018 7:14 pm

TTP offshoot claims policeman killing in New Karachi’s Sector 11

October 8, 2018 4:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.