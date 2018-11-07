Husband kills wife outside courtroom in Swat for filing for separation

A man stabbed his wife to death at a district court in Mingora, Swat for filing for separation.

Thirty-five-year-old Uzma was sitting outside the courtroom waiting for her hearing when her husband, Muhammad Arif, attacked her with a knife.

Her body has been transferred to the Saidu Shareef Hospital for a postmortem examination. Arif was arrested immediately after the attack. A case has been registered against him.

The district bar association has gone on a strike to protest the lack of security at the court.