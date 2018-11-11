Hoping to pass the University of Sindh entry test, 50 candidates pass out instead

Around 23,000 candidates found out just how difficult it is to get into Sindh’s largest university on Sunday. But it was the hours-long wait and lack of facilities that were the real trial, not the test.

Fifty students fainted due to the heat in Hyderabad while sitting for the entry test for the University of Sindh.

One student said they had come from Kunri and had been waiting for hours. “I arrived at 7am and was told the test would start at 9am, but it has been two hours and it still hasn’t started,” they said.

This year, only 19% of the candidates were women.

According to the university’s vice-chancellor, Dr Fateh Mohammad Burfat, before the test even began, propaganda was being spread about the university.

According to doctors, however, they did receive 40 to 50 students who came due to heat-related illnesses. Many were given first aid due to low blood sugar and blood pressure.

The entry test is being conducted to fill 10,000 seats. The students were charged Rs2,000 each for the admission test. The results will be announced at 9pm on Sunday.