Helping women farmers in Balochistan ‘grow’

Men and women farmers in Balochistan will be organized into informal farmer marketing collectives and connected to markets so they can sell onions, fruit, livestock, wool, meat, poultry and dates in a project with the FAO and the Australian government.

The project was launched in Quetta on Monday, said a press release. It will help farmers’ households earn more, improve their food security and nutritional status.

The FAO’s Minà Dowlatchahi said that women make huge contributions to the rural economy by engaging in on- and off-farm activities and by looking after the household and family nutrition. Investing in their empowerment along with that of men helps eradicate poverty, improve food security and nutrition and helps achieve economic growth.

This project builds on the Australia Balochistan Agri Business Programme Phase II (AusABBA II), a six-year partnership between the Government of Australia and the FAO. In it, 175,000 male and female farmers in Chagai, Kech, Kharan, Nushki, Panjgur and Washuk districts of southwest Balochistan benefitted from Phase I.

The second project is strongly linked with AusABBA II. It is helping empower women associated with agriculture in Balochistan by working with them and for them. So far, 445 women have been trained in agri-business. Women enterprise development in the agriculture sector in Balochistan will be the main focus as a result of which, 10 women agri enterprises comprising 200 women will be able to operate their own businesses and increase their income by 25%. In addition, 400 women will receive literacy and numeracy training in Chaghai, Nushki and Quetta districts.

Traders, exporters, processors, wholesalers and fresh buyers of modern and traditional retail and wholesale markets will benefit from the linkages created as a result.

The FAO of the UN in collaboration with the government of Balochistan and with the financial support of the Australian government’s Department of Foreign Aid and Trade will address the challenges faced by rural communities that depend on agriculture to make a living through these projects.

Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister on Livestock and Dairy Development Mitta Khan Kakar, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan Brek Batley and the FAO’s Minà Dowlatchahi were the key guests at the ceremony.

FAO Project Manager in Balochistan Marcel Stallen, First Secretary Development at the Australian High Commission Dave Preston and senior government officials were present at the ceremony.