Heavy bikers have been prohibited from riding in Islamabad

November 10, 2018

Photo: AFP

Islamabad police imposed on Saturday a ban on heavy bikes in the residential areas.

“The heavy bikers are prohibited to ride the bikes from 9 pm to 6 am,” said the Islamabad Traffic Police.

According to the Islamabad SSP traffic Farooq Rashid, the ban has been imposed after the people complained.

The residents complained about noise pollution and the traffic hindrance caused by heavy bikers.

Related: Two women arrested at the Islamabad airport for smuggling heroin

The bikers have been racing on the signal free corridors of Kashmir Road and Islamabad Expressway every day. “The ban on heavy bikes will be strictly implemented in residential areas,” said Rashid.

The ban has been imposed for an indefinite period.

 
 
 

See Also

‘Arrest, trial of US diplomat wasn’t possible due to diplomatic immunity’

May 15, 2018 5:14 pm

Ninety percent of Islamabad Police force is involved in crime: IHC

April 17, 2018 4:00 pm

Gone too soon: College student shot dead in Karachi’s DHA

December 4, 2017 11:41 am

Islamabad Police disclose reasons of Faizabad Operation failure in report to SC

November 30, 2017 11:41 am

Islamabad dharna: Police take into custody 7 more persons

November 20, 2017 5:24 pm

Protestors of religious parties clash with Islamabad police

November 14, 2017 12:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.