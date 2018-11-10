Heavy bikers have been prohibited from riding in Islamabad

Islamabad police imposed on Saturday a ban on heavy bikes in the residential areas.

“The heavy bikers are prohibited to ride the bikes from 9 pm to 6 am,” said the Islamabad Traffic Police.

According to the Islamabad SSP traffic Farooq Rashid, the ban has been imposed after the people complained.

The residents complained about noise pollution and the traffic hindrance caused by heavy bikers.

The bikers have been racing on the signal free corridors of Kashmir Road and Islamabad Expressway every day. “The ban on heavy bikes will be strictly implemented in residential areas,” said Rashid.

The ban has been imposed for an indefinite period.